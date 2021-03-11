Memphis police say toddler hit by car Tuesday still alive despite previous report

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis toddler hit by a vehicle earlier this week is still alive and being treated in the hospital.
Police initially said the 3-year-old boy, identified by family as Roy Junior McKinney, did not survive the Tuesday accident. But a spokesperson for the Memphis Police Department confirmed with WMC Thursday morning, however, the boy is still alive.
MPD says McKinney was revived and remains hospitalized in critical condition.
Paramedics rushed the toddler to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital Tuesday morning after he was hit by a vehicle on Range Line Road near James Road.
Family members say he was crossing a street with a cousin when he was hit by an oncoming car. The vehicle stayed at the scene while police investigated.
