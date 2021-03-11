Memphis woman’s home hit with over 20 bullets in overnight shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis woman tells a horror story about her house getting shot up early Wednesday morning after she says suspects were shooting at a man in a car.
The bullets flew through her walls going into pillows where her nephew planned to sleep, even piercing walls in the back of her house.
“I was sleeping. I heard some gunshots outside and I was like everybody at the house woke up,” said neighbor Roxi Castro Perez.
It happened around 1:30 Wednesday morning on Orchi just off Jackson right across the street from Castro Perez’s home.
“Very scary. I was -- it even gave me a headache, made me physically ill,” said victim Vicky Burrow.
Burrow says she counted 22 bullet holes in her house. You can see them on the outside and inside.
“My nephew spent the night and was sleeping there. You can see where the bullet went through there and it went through all four pillows. If he’d been laying in that bed it would have blowed his brains out,” said Burrow.
She showed us the bedroom.
“Look at it. It came right through here these bullet holes. There’s another one be right there,” she said.
In the bathroom, the vanity mirror has a hole in it and the wall as well.
Burrow says several men were in a vehicle shooting at another man and her house was in the crossfire. Investigators say the man being shot at took off and called the police.
Police say his car had 24 bullet holes in it. The man was unable to describe the vehicle the shooters were in.
Police director Mike Rallings, who is retiring in mid-April, told the Rotary Club Tuesday his successor, who has not yet been chosen, will have to be able to perform miracles and be able to walk on water adding it is a tough job.
“The 27th largest police department in the nation inadequate the toughest city in the nation,” he said.
Burrow knows what she wants the new police director to concentrate on.
“They’ve got their hands so full. There’s not enough police officers for Memphis,” she said. “I mean they need help.”
If you know anything about the shooting or who the suspects are call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
