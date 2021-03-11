MPD new dashboard will share MPD violations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a summer of protests and calls for transparency and change the city of Memphis announced the launch of an Inspectional Services Bureau dashboard.
It will contain detailed information on alleged officer violations, including excessive force complaints and responses to resistance incidents.
The city says a system like this was created after requests from the public.
The Memphis Interfaith Coalition for Action and Hope or MICAH says they’ve been asking for something like this for three years.
“We’re hoping that this gives us that first platform to start creating some accountability in those spaces, but of course that’s if we’re getting full data, if we’re getting unfiltered data if we’re given timely data,” Vice President of MICAH Janiece Lee said.
The city says data will be updated quarterly as investigations are completed.
Lee says she hopes the dashboard will help identify problem officers and hold them accountable, but for now, there is no way to search for specific officers.
Josh Spickler executive director for Just City Memphis says the dashboard is a step in the right direction, but not a solution.
“Transparency happens on a day-to-day basis when the Memphis police department decides that it will hold officers accountable when it decides that it will respond to requests from citizens and the media about publicly available information,” said Spickler.
Rosalyn Nichols, a founding member of MICAH says she hopes the new police director is informed about the conversations that have been happening since last summer.
“What we have been discussing the things that we have indeed asked for is that they be communicated to this new leadership,” Nichols said.
Spickler also says he finds it ironic that this announcement was made today, the same day the city also announced candidates for the Memphis police director role, something he says officials have not been transparent about at all.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.