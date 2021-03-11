MPD searching for suspects caught on surveillance in deadly apartment shooting

Suspects running back to the car after firing shots in the Country View Apartments
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | March 11, 2021 at 3:15 PM CST - Updated March 11 at 3:27 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying five suspects involved in a deadly shooting.

Police say the five men fired multiple shots striking several people and killing one in the Country View Apartments Saturday, March 6.

They reportedly arrived in a Chrysler 300 and opened fire, according to police.

The shooting was caught on surveillance camera. In the video, the men can be seen running back to the car driven by a sixth suspect.

Anyone with information on the suspects or vehicle involved should call Homicide or Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

