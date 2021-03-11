Rain chances increase for the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures are in the 60s this morning and it will stay warm today. High temperatures will climb to the mid 70s this afternoon. It will also be cloudy all day, so you likely won’t see much sunshine. A stray shower is possible, but most of the area will remain dry. It will also be breezy today with south winds gusting up to 25 mph. Low temperatures will be in the lower 60s this evening.
TODAY: Cloudy. High: 75 degrees. Winds: Southwest at 15-20 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 61 degrees. Winds: South at 10-15 mph.
FRIDAY: Tomorrow will also be cloudy, but there will be a chance for a few showers. The best chance for rain will be in the afternoon and evening. Even with clouds, high temperatures will still top out around 74 degrees Friday. Low temperatures will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
THIS WEEKEND: Rain will be possible on Saturday, especially north of I-40. There may also be some scattered showers on Sunday, but everyone will not see rain. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s with low temperatures in the lower 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Although a few showers will be possible on Monday, the rest of the week looks mostly dry. We will finally see more sunshine on Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the mid 60s with lows in the upper 40s.
