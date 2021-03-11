Rain chances increase for the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures are in the 60s this morning and it will stay warm today. High temperatures will climb to the mid 70s this afternoon. It will also be cloudy all day, so you likely won’t see much sunshine. A stray shower is possible, but most of the area will remain dry. It will also be breezy today with south winds gusting up to 25 mph. Low temperatures will be in the lower 60s this evening.