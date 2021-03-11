SCHD: Shelby County sees 5x increase in COVID-19 variant strains within a month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - All three COVID-19 variants are in Shelby County -- South African, Brazilian and the U.K. strains.
The latest chapter in the COVID-19 story includes characters we’ve seen before, just not so much in the Bluff City.
The Shelby County Health Department reports from January to February seeing a 5-time increase in COVID-19 variant strains which are more transmissible and often more severe.
“We’ve seen it happen in the U.K. We saw this new strain really take over that population,” said infectious disease expert, and Shelby County-Memphis COVID-19 Taskforce member Dr. Manoj Jain.
Jain says our story doesn’t have to be the same as what we’ve seen in other parts of the world, primarily because vaccines are now available.
Jain says the vaccines do offer good protection against variants especially the UK strain.
We asked Jain if either the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine is better at fighting variants.
“Really no. All of the vaccines are very effective against the UK strain,” he said.
The Shelby County Health Department reported 42 cases of variants as of March 10, of those 42 cases 80% are the UK strain.
Jain says we are in a race to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible.
“So I am concerned about the number of variant strains that we’re seeing here, especially the U.K. strain and the reason we’re finding these strains is because we’re looking for them,” said Jain. “A lot of other communities, cities are not looking for these strains.”
The health department claims their labs test for variants more than any other community in Tennessee.
Jain says it’s important to know how prevalent the mutant strains are in the community.
The City of Memphis will sponsor free COVID-19 surge testing Saturday, March 13- Sunday, March 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
It will take place at Poplar Healthcare.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.