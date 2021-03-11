Shelby Co. Health Department hosts weekend testing event for Hispanic community

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Dpermant is hosting a testing event tailored to the Hispanic community in the Mid-South.
The health department partnered with Iglesia Bella Vista to offer a weekend-long event of COVID-19 testing for the LatinX community.
The testing is free and available to anyone age 5 and older, who is asymptomatic, and those who have symptoms.
Pre-registration is required and each person must provide an address and two telephone numbers, so that they can be contacted within two to three days with the test results, according to the press release.
Testing will begin Saturday, March 13, from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Iglesia Bella Vista in the church basement located at 700 N Highland St.
Spanish interpretation will be available throughout the testing event.
For more information and to register, visit this website or call the Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline at 901-222-MASK (6275).
