Shooting investigation shuts down Memphis interstate for several hours overnight

Shooting investigation shuts down part of I-240 overnight
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | March 11, 2021 at 7:26 AM CST - Updated March 11 at 7:26 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police shut down part of I-240 late Wednesday night to investigate a shooting.

Police say it happened around 11:30 p.m. Two victims were found at businesses on South Perkins just off the interstate.

It’s unclear where the shooting happened, but police shut down a section of I-240 at Perkins for several hours as part of the investigation.

On Tuesday morning, a shooting shut down part of the interstate nearby at Getwell.

Anyone with information on either incident can call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.