Tennessee governor welcomes spring breakers and summer visitors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Governor Bill Lee is rolling out the welcome mat and inviting thousands to Tennessee at a time when some health experts say people should be taking covid concerns seriously and acting responsibly.
Nashville recently loosened their COVID-19 restrictions allowing bars to serve until midnight and close at 1 a.m.
Event attendance was also increased to 1,000 people depending on the risk associated with the event.
With only 14.82% of Tennesseans receiving at least the first dose of the vaccine, Baptist Infectious Disease Expert Dr. Steve Threlkeld says spring break is concerning.
“Traveling from state to state, congregating in large numbers, probably being highly sociable you know sure, I think that is a tremendous set up for disease transmission,” said Threlkeld.
As of Wednesday in Shelby County, only 60,402 people have been fully vaccinated.
The local Health Department also reported 42 new COVID variant cases.
“We need to be careful to not give the virus some ridiculous disadvantage,” Threlkeld said.
Kevin Kane with Memphis Tourism says with spring break around the corner visitors are coming back to the Bluff City.
“Things are coming back, and I’ll tell you the city had a great weekend this past weekend. We had visitors in town. Hotel occupancies were decent,” said Kane.
Arlington, Millington, Collierville and Bartlett school districts all have spring break from March 15 - 19 and all say they are not considering changing their learning plans post-spring break.
Shelby County Schools will be on break from March 29 - April 2.
