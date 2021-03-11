Times up! Why you lose an hour of sleep every year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Love it or hate it, the second Sunday in March we go to bed Saturday night, just to lose an hour of sleep when we wake up on Sunday morning. This marks the start of Daylight Saving Time, we lose an hour of sleep, but on the flip side, we gain an extra hour of daylight.
Daylight Saving Time dates back for centuries. Before the idea came about, most countries ran on solar time, which relies on the position of the sun in the sky. New Zealand entomologist named George Hudson officially came up with the concept in 1895, not Benjamin Franklin.
Germany implemented Daylight Saving Time during World War I. The thought was that having more daylight hours would conserve energy. Soon after other European countries and the United States adopted it. It fizzled out after World War I and then was implemented again during World War II to save fuel and resources.
Individual U.S. states continued to observe Daylight Saving Time, but there was no standardization about when it would start and end until Congress passed the Uniform Time Act in 1966.
Forty-eight of the 50 states in the U.S. observe Daylight Saving Time, all but Hawaii and Arizona. None of the U.S. Territories like Puerto Rico and Guam observe Daylight Saving Time.
Some have argued that us springing forward saves energy. This is due to the fact we gain more daylight in the evenings, which in turn means we use less power. Also, others say that crime goes down since there is more daylight across the region.
Those who oppose the time change say there are more accidents, heart attacks, and other health problems in the days after standard time begins and ends.
It is possible that other states will join Arizona and Hawaii in opting out of the Uniform Time Act. For now, however you feel about the time change, 2 a.m. this Sunday our clocks spring forward to 3 a.m. That means get ready for Daylight Saving Time, for the next several months.
