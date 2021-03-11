Changes coming to Shelby County vaccine appointment scheduler, 222-SHOT help number

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis-Shelby County COVID-19 joint task force announced big changes coming to the way Shelby Countians schedule their COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
Doug McGowen, City of Memphis chief operating officer, announced the impending transition to the Tennessee Department of Health’s scheduling system, VRAS.
McGowen said next week’s appointments will be scheduled through VRAS starting Friday. He said residents will fill out more information on VRAS instead of at the appointment, speeding up the process at the vaccine sites.
McGowen said VRAS will also assist with identifying and scheduling a second appointment and notify you when your phase begins. It will also provide locations most convenient to your address.
Another change coming Friday is the 222-SHOT help line will now reach state workers who can assist with making appointments instead of the Shelby County Health Department. McGowen said 750 agents will staff the line seven days a week for at least 12 hours a day.
McGowen said scheduling for 36,000 appointments next week will begin at noon Friday, but only Pfizer and Moderna will be available. The Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine is not yet widely available in Tennessee.
The Shelby County Health Department reported 112 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and four more deaths.
There have been more than 89,000 cases and more than 1,500 deaths in Shelby County since the start of the pandemic just more than a year ago. About 86,500 Shelby Countians with the virus have recovered.
