Woman accused of stealing more than $31K worth of lottery tickets

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mississippi woman is facing charges for allegedly stealing more than $31,000 worth of lottery tickets from her former employer.
According to a police report, officers were called to a burglary at Minit Shop in Memphis Feb. 24. A store worker told police a former employee, 31-year-old Randi Monzon, of Horn Lake, used a key to enter the store 12 different times between December and February.
Monzon was allegedly caught on security cameras during a Feb. 9 burglary.
The report says in total Monzon stole lottery tickets worth $31,500 and another $2,500 in cash.
On Wednesday police interviewed Monzon and, according to the report, she confessed after waiving her rights.
She was arrested and taken to jail, then later released on her own recognizance according to jail records.
Monzon is charged with 12 counts of burglary and one count of property theft up to $60,000.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.