Best Life: Dodge daylight saving drowsiness

It was coined by Benjamin Franklin in 1784 but didn’t become popular until Germany used it during World War I to conserve fuel and save money. The United States started using daylight saving time in 1966, but to no surprise, Americans want the ritual to stop. One poll found that seven in ten Americans prefer not to switch back and forth. As if the confusion from switching clocks and lost hour of sleep aren’t the only aggravations, there are some underlying health risks too.