City of Memphis changing online COVID-19 vaccine sign-up system

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The city of Memphis is changing how people can sign up for a vaccination appointment.
Friday at noon, the city will start using the online system called VRAS. An estimated 36,000 appointments for next week will be available on the website.
County and city leaders have been working on the website for weeks. The online system will replace the current site, SignUpGenius.
The site collects more information during sign up, so you won’t have to fill out as much paperwork at your appointment. It will also help reduce confusion about when to schedule a second appointment.
“It will assist you in identifying and scheduling your second appointment after you have your first appointment already scheduled,” Memphis COO Doug McGowen said. “It will remind you when it’s time for that second appointment.”
Shelby County’s 222-SHOT vaccination hotline will also get more attention.
Overnight Friday, the hotline will transition to a state call center. 750 people will work the hotline seven days a week for at least 12 hours a day.
Where you can get a shot is also expanding. 100 sites in Shelby County are eligible to receive and distribute the vaccine.
Next week, 14,000 shots from the county’s allocations will go to 50 of those sites.
“They’re made up of primary care clinics, of geriatric care clinics, dialysis clinics and other community clinics, even some of the large doctors offices,” McGowen said.
The City hopes to have a map of all those sites up on its website soon.
Next week’s allocation once again does not include the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
City leaders say the Johnson and Johnson vaccine could be given out the week after next.
