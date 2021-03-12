Clouds & above average temperatures remain, but rain chances are now on the rise

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain early in the day, highs near 70, and lows near 50. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows near 50. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, high temperatures in the mid 60s, and lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 60.