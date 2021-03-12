Clouds & above average temperatures remain, but rain chances are now on the rise

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with a southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid 70s.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with isolated showers, a light southeast wind, and lows near 60.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early in the day along with afternoon highs again in the mid 70s and overnight lows near 60. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms late in the day and evening, high temperatures in the mid 70s, and lows in the mid 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain early in the day, highs near 70, and lows near 50. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows near 50. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain, high temperatures in the mid 60s, and lows in the mid 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 60.
