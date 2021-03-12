Memphis police searching for missing runaway boy with bipolar disorder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teenager who ran away from home Wednesday.
Officials say they were called to the 1500 Block of Sycamore View after reports of a missing juvenile around 12:00 p.m.
According to police, 17-year-old Mathew Robinson rode his red mountain bike away from the Value Inn Hotel around 5:00 p.m. and has not returned.
Robinson is diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder and ADHD, according to police files.
He’s 17-years-old but functions like a 13-year-old.
Robinson is described as having strawberry/blonde colored hair and being 5-feet-7-inches tall with a weight of 110 pounds.
If you see Robinson, contact Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.
