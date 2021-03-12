Suspected drunk driver in crash that killed Memphis police officer arrested

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police say a man was driving drunk when he hit and killed an officer Monday night.
Officer Nicholas Blow, 31, was off-duty and pulling out of Raines Station when another car crashed into him. Blow died from his injuries.
The other driver, now identified as 54-year-old Robert Earl Jackson, also went to the hospital for treatment.
Police now say Jackson’s blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit at the time of the crash.
An MPD spokesperson says Jackson was not under arrest at the hospital because they were still investigating and awaiting results of his BAC test.
A warrant for aggravated vehicular homicide was issued for Jackson’s arrest Friday and he was taken into custody shortly thereafter.
