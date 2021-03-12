National Multiple Sclerosis Society honors MS week with annual walk

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This week is Multiple Sclerosis Week.
It’s aimed to bring awareness to people who live with autoimmune diseases.
A Mid-South family knows firsthand what it has been like to live through the pandemic with MS.
“Walk MS is going to look a little bit different this year. Obviously, we are going to be doing a virtual walk,” said Rene Bustamante, Chair of MS Walk 2021.
The annual walk bringing awareness to multiple sclerosis takes place on April 10.
It will connect hundreds of people online, something Bustamante and his wife Nancy have become all too familiar with during the pandemic.
“My wife suffers from MS. She was diagnosed in 2012,” he said, “So for my wife personally it meant, pretty much being on a full lockdown.”
Multiple Sclerosis is an autoimmune disease that attacks the nervous system.
“You know COVID can actually be a pretty scary scenario,” said Bustamante, “Because you don’t know if you get it, what is the likely outcome to someone who is suffering from MS?”
Throughout the pandemic, they have often relied on the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, which has provided information about COVID-19 recommendations.
They show who is more likely to have a severe case of COVID-19 which includes: people with progressive MS, people with MS over the age of 60, men with MS, black people and possibly South Asian people with MS to name a few.
The society recently released information about the vaccine.
“We really wanted to get a robust group of professionals to be able to give us good guidance when the vaccine was available, so we went and recruited about a dozen people from all over the world; from places like Duke University, Johns Hopkins University, University of Connecticut, Washington, the NIH, you name it,” said Dave Haddock the National MS Society President of the Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee Chapters.
Pfizer and Moderna’s clinical trials did not include people with MS. Health experts still recommend they take it.
“The risk of COVID is much more than any vaccine risk,” Haddock.
Bustamante’s wife Nancy is eligible for the vaccine in Shelby County.
“She is very eager to obviously be vaccinated, and obviously that window has opened up for us at this moment in time, which is fantastic,” he said.
You can learn about Walk MS 2021 here.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.