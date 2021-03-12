Shelby County tops 200K vaccinations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County has now administered more than 200,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The Shelby County Health Department reports a total of 200,865 doses administered as of Friday morning.
Vaccine distribution is now being led by the City of Memphis, which state health leaders have applauded for how well the process is now going.
A state investigation into the health department’s handling of the vaccine is coming to a close. The Tennessee Department of Health will provide an update Monday.
Vaccine eligibility in Shelby County and Tennessee continues for those in phase 1C and 65 and older.
Shelby County vaccinations can now be scheduled through vaccinate.tn.gov or by calling 222-SHOT.
The health department also reported 104 new COVID-19 cases Friday. The county is nearing 90,000 cases since the start of the pandemic.
No new deaths were reported. The county’s death roll remains at 1,533.
