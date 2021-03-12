Showers possible Friday through Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s dry this morning, but it will remain cloudy today. There will be a chance for a stray shower this afternoon and evening. The best chance for rain will be in areas north of I-40 in west Tennessee and eastern Arkansas. Even with thick clouds, high temperatures will still climb into the lower 70s. Low temperatures will sit around 60 degrees this evening.
TODAY: Cloudy. High: 74 degrees. Winds: Southwest becoming north at 5 to 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 60 degrees. Winds: East at 5 mph.
THIS WEEKEND: A few showers will be possible on Saturday in the afternoon, but everyone will not see rain. The best chance for rain will be in Dyer county. There may also be some scattered showers on Sunday afternoon, but most of the rain will be late Sunday night into early Monday. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s with low temperatures in the lower 60s.
NEXT WEEK: Although a few showers will be possible on Monday in the morning and afternoon. We will finally see more sunshine on Tuesday. High temperatures will be around 70 degrees Monday and then drop to the upper 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front will arrive on Wednesday, which may bring a few showers. This front will also bring high temperatures back down to around 60 degrees Thursday.
