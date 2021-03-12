Silver alert issued for missing Arkansas woman

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Silver Alert has been issued for Linda D. Wall, 78, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas,
Wall’s was last seen around 10:37 a.m. Friday morning at 2304 Highway 425 near Wal-Mart Parking lot.
Police said she was last seen wearing a pink hat, a maroon sweater and a multi color skirt.
She is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.
According to investigators, she is believed to be traveling in a 2015 Hyundai Sonata.
Anyone having information should contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 870-541-5300.
