Silver alert issued for missing Arkansas woman
Arkansas Police are searching for 78-year-old Linda D. Wall. (Source: Arkansas Police Department)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | March 12, 2021 at 2:27 PM CST - Updated March 12 at 2:27 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Silver Alert has been issued for Linda D. Wall, 78, of Pine Bluff, Arkansas,

Wall’s was last seen around 10:37 a.m. Friday morning at 2304 Highway 425 near Wal-Mart Parking lot.

Police said she was last seen wearing a pink hat, a maroon sweater and a multi color skirt.

She is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

According to investigators, she is believed to be traveling in a 2015 Hyundai Sonata.

Anyone having information should contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 870-541-5300.

