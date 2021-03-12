Strong thunderstorms possible Sunday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Sunday night into early Monday morning as a cold front sweeps through the Mid-South.
With temperatures in the 60s and 70s, the front will interact with warm, moisture rich air. This will help fuel thunderstorms that could produce damaging wind gusts. although the tornado threat is low, we can’t rule out a tornado in the Mississippi Delta.
Heavy rain and lightning will be likely from 9 pm Sunday night through around 9 am Monday morning.
We will continue to update you on the storm threats and timing over the weekend.
