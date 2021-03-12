Thousands relieved after Biden signs $1.9 trillion relief bill

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - President Joe Biden’s team said stimulus checks should start arriving as early as this weekend.
One mother WMC Action News 5 spoke to said the additional funds are certainly needed.
“Cause I had rent, light bill, car note had all that and two kids and kids staying at home eat a lot,” said 29-year-old Gabrielle Churchman.
Churchman said it’s been a tough year but she’s one of the lucky ones thanks to steady employment at Lifeline to Success in Frayser.
But it hasn’t been perfect.
She had to stop working to watch her two children when schools suddenly closed last March which left the single mom with no income for three months.
“Well I was saving from my job anyway for a house or whatever and when that happened I was like Arghhhh, I call my grandma and said I gotta go in my savings,” she said.
It’s been rough for a lot of Mid-Southerners throughout this pandemic but more help is on the way.
President Biden signed a 1.9 Trillion dollar Covid Relief bill Thursday afternoon.
The bill would temporarily increase the Child Tax Credit to $3,000 or $3,600 for dependents under the age of six.
It includes a $1,400 dollar stimulus check for many Americans.
The check will land in some bank accounts as early as this weekend if they have direct deposit.
Churchman said her stimulus money will go towards some immediate needs such as buying new school uniforms.
“My son has gone from a size 10 to 14,” she said.
But a big chunk will go back into her savings just like her other stimulus checks just in case this pandemic surprises her with another unforeseen need.
In addition to the individual stimulus checks, the plan will also extend the $300 unemployment insurance bonus through September 6th.
