Unseasonably mild weekend ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect more clouds with a few showers in spots this afternoon. Highs will hit the low to mid 70s. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Lows will be in the low 60s with a southeast wind at 5 mph.
WEEKEND: A shower or two is possible on Saturday with more clouds and high temperatures in the mid 70s with lows in the low to mid 60s. Sunday will be mostly cloudy, breezy and warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A batch of rain and storms will move through Sunday evening into Sunday night. A few storms could be strong in eastern Arkansas and into the Delta with damaging wind.
NEXT WEEK: Rain will taper off late Monday morning with dry weather Monday evening into early Tuesday. Highs will be in the 60s to low 70s with lows in the 50s. Another chance of rain will arrive Tuesday night into Wednesday. It should dry out by Thursday and Friday.
