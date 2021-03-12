UTHSC announces layoffs for dozens of employees, hiring freeze

Due to the evolving needs of the campus, UTHSC is responding by making adjustments in our employee workforce. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic safety measures, there is substantially decreased on-campus density of students, staff, faculty, and visitors, and, consequently, campus work patterns and workloads have changed. We are now in an era of substantially changed work demands. We have used this past year to carefully understand the staffing required to provide adequate services to the UTHSC campus. Staffing requirements have shifted in several operational units due to employees working remotely and students learning virtually. The need for specific services (i.e. facilities and custodial services) have decreased significantly since the pandemic began and are expected to decline further as the university continues with alternate work schedules, virtual classrooms, and into post-pandemic recovery efforts. Certain roles in office environments are no longer required or have significantly reduced job functions due to the way the work has transformed. As a result of the changed work demands, the university is taking the following actions: