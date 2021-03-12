19-year-old Covington murder suspect wanted, considered armed and dangerous

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A 19-year-old Covington man is wanted for questioning in a deadly shooting Thursday night.
Covington police took multiple 911 calls for a shooting at Broadmeadows Apartments just before 11 p.m. When officers got to the scene they found a black car with a shooting victim inside.
Police say the victim as 23-year-old Andrew Terry, had multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics treated Terry at the scene and took him to the hospital where he died.
Police identified three persons of interest, including the suspected shooter, 19-year-old Davarious Taylor.
Police are searching for Taylor who they say should be considered armed and dangerous.
Call the Covington Police Department at (901) 475-1261 or Detective Sgt. W. Nelson at (901) 517-5580 if you know anything about the shooting.
