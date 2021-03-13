Rain for some today followed by storms late Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Today there will be a chance of a showers but a cold front will bring better chances of rain and thunderstorms late Sunday night. Storms that develop on Sunday night could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a SLIGHT RISK of severe storms for Sunday night over parts of eastern Arkansas, northwest Mississippi, and a small portion of Memphis & Shelby County. At this time heavy rain and damaging winds will be the main threats with storms.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early in the day, winds will be out northeast at 5 to 10 mph, and afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, along with light southeasterly breezes, and lows back around 60.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy for much of the day with rain and thunderstorms developing late night along with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Rain is likely Monday morning but rain won’t last all day, skies becoming partly cloudy during the afternoon along with high temperatures in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs again in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, highs near 70, and lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 60 and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 50s.
