1 shot, in critical condition after Friday night shooting, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police are investigating after a Friday night shooting took place in East Memphis.
Officers responded to the 2700 block of Getwell around 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
When they arrived, one male was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.
He was transported to Regional One hospital in critical condition, according to MPD.
There is currently no suspect information.
