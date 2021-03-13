Storms expected late Sunday night

THE WEEK AHEAD: Rain will taper off Monday morning with dry weather for Monday afternoon into early Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid 70s Monday with lows in the upper 50s. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s Tuesday with a partly cloudy sky. Another chance of rain and storms will arrive Wednesday and a few could be strong. It will be dry and cooler Thursday and Friday with highs in the 50s and 60s.