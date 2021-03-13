Storms expected late Sunday night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will linger with colder temperatures north of Memphis and warmer temperatures south of Memphis. A few sprinkles or passing shower can’t be ruled out.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Lows will be in the 50s to low 60s. Winds will be east at 5-10 mph.
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be east at 5-15 mph. A batch of rain and storms will move through Sunday night. A few storms could be strong in eastern Arkansas and into the Delta with some higher wind gusts.
THE WEEK AHEAD: Rain will taper off Monday morning with dry weather for Monday afternoon into early Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid 70s Monday with lows in the upper 50s. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s Tuesday with a partly cloudy sky. Another chance of rain and storms will arrive Wednesday and a few could be strong. It will be dry and cooler Thursday and Friday with highs in the 50s and 60s.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.