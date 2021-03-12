Strong to severe storms possible this weekend

NEXT WEEK: Rain is likely Monday morning with skies becoming partly cloudy during the afternoon along with high temperatures in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs again in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, highs near 70, and lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 60 and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 50s.