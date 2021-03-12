Strong to severe storms possible this weekend

A cold front Sunday brings the threat of severe weather to the Mid-South late Sunday night. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a SLIGHT RISK of severe storm Sunday night over parts of eastern Arkansas, northwest Mississippi, and a small portion of Memphis & Shelby County. At this time heavy rain and damaging winds will be the main threats.

By Ron Childers | March 12, 2021

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower, a light northeast wind, and lows near 60.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early in the day, a northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH, and afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, a light southeast wind, and lows again near 60.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy for much of the day with rain and thunderstorms late night along with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Rain is likely Monday morning with skies becoming partly cloudy during the afternoon along with high temperatures in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs again in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, highs near 70, and lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 60 and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 50s.

