Youtube’s Urban explorers unearth firearms in Memphis ditch

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - They call themselves Urban Explorers and hunt in ditches and canals anywhere you might find interesting items someone else has discarded.
Not surprisingly they found weapons in a Memphis ditch and called the police.
“I’m actually the owner of a channel on YouTube called Depths of History,” said Britain Lockhart.
He’s from Atlanta is a kind of treasure hunter.
Lockhart and his crew, who all have YouTube channels, came to Memphis at the invitation of Shelby County resident and college student, Riley Bryant, who figured the area around Knight Arnold and Winchester might have some discarded weapons.
“We came down here and we walked the canal. We found knives all kinds of stuff and pistols,” he said.
That’s what these urban explorers do, walk in ditches and other areas using metal detectors looking for whatever they can find.
They may scuba dive in other areas.
“I came upon a pistol that was actually turned upside down,” said Lockhart.
They found a BB gun, a toy gun, a lot of butter knives and a couple of real knives.
They called Memphis police who came out and looked at it all and took it with them for processing.
“When we’re actually able to find these items and turn them into law enforcement, it’s really good for the community. Keeps everybody safe and that’s one of the man things we want to do,” he said.
They also found a class ring.
“I found a 1954 class ring that came all the way from Chattanooga High School. It’s actually 10 karat gold,’ Bryant said.
He told WMC Action News 5 that he is going to try to track down the owner.
The crew also said they pick up trash.
“It’s pretty neat. We enjoy picking up trash getting these knives and guns out if the canals,” said Bryant.
They’ll be in Memphis for the next few days and there’s no telling what they will find.
Information police find out about the weapons is unknown at this time.
If they can trace them WMC will let you know.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.