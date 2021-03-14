Breakdown: Why hurricane season could start earlier

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has been recently discussing changing the official start date of hurricane season from June 1 to May 15th which would be around two weeks earlier than the current start date of June 1st. This will not happen this year (2021) because according to a statement from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), the start date for hurricane season in 2021 will remain June 1st. No final decision has been made on when this change might happen. While the official start date remains the same the one thing that has changed is that NHC will start issuing their normal Tropical Weather Outlooks will begin on May 15th at 8 am. These outlooks usually don’t happen until June 1st.