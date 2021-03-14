City of Memphis leaders apologizing for vaccine appointment problems

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Less than 24 hours after switching back to the online signup process for COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Shelby County and experiencing major problems, the City of Memphis has announced they’re moving back to the old online system.
Right now hundreds of COVID-19 vaccine appointments are available online through SignUpGenius on the city’s website.
The City said they changed back to the old system because they couldn’t risk any disruptions.
City of Memphis officials apologized Saturday for the problems Memphians experienced trying to sign up for a vaccine appointment on Friday.
“I just want to apologize for people who were inconvenienced, for people who may have been distressed yesterday,” said Doug McGowen, COO City of Memphis.
City officials said immediately after they switched their online vaccine signup system to the State of Tennessee run system called VRAS, they started experiencing problems.
Memphian Robin Stevens said the website didn’t work for her at all.
“I wasn’t able to schedule our second dose appointments online which is really frustrating because you have to go through several screens before you can actually get to the location and pick out the time that you want,” she said.
Stevens was attempting to book a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine for herself and her son Christopher.
When the website didn’t work, she called the new state operated call center several times and has extremely long wait times and at times trouble connecting at all.
It took three separate phone calls and a lot of waiting before she finally got her appointments booked.
“My second attempt I was on hold for over an hour before someone answered and she tried to help me online and she was also unsuccessful,” said Stevens.
“It did not work for a lot of citizens. And it did not work for our internal operations,” said Mayor Jim Strickland.
Saturday at noon, The City of Memphis switched back to the SignUpGenius online software they previously used for vaccine appointments.
“What we’ve decided is that what we’re doing is too important to risk any interruption,” said McGowen.
“I’m so thrilled that the city is going to go back to the old system, that’s great news,” said Steven.
The 222-SHOT call center will be operated by a new dedicated team of state employees who only book vaccine appointments in Memphis and Shelby County.
Friday, the call center was overloaded with more than 4,500 calls while the website had problems.
For more stories on the COVID-19 pandemic, visit wmcactionnews5.com/coronavirus.
“I know there were troubles yesterday. But we believe those troubles will be resolved in the future and it will work really well for the public,” said Mayor Strickland.
If you were able to book your vaccine appointment through the state’s system, that appointment will be honored and has been transferred over to SignUpGenius software.
There are still plenty of appointments available for next week on the City of Memphis’ website.
