Crittenden County deputies save Memphis man from burning car

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (WMC) - Four Crittenden County deputies have been named heroes after pulling a Memphis man from a burning car.
On Feb. 28 deputies responded to a call where the driver was found unconscious in a burning vehicle. The inside of the vehicle was already in flames when they pulled the man from behind the wheel.
Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department says Deputy Chad Rash, Deputy Prince Bohanon, Deputy Johnathan Cody and Deputy John Rolland have been nominated for the Medal of Valor.
Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen shared the news on Facebook, writing in part:
“Without regard to their own personal safety they did exhibit exceptional Courage, extraordinary decisiveness and presence of mind to work together regardless of their personal safety to save or protect a human life.”
