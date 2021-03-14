Main clouds today day but rain & storms arrive tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -We could see a few spotty showers today but there will be more clouds than rain during the day. However, a cold front will bring chances of rain and thunderstorms after 9 pm tonight. Storms that develop on tonight could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a MARGINAL RISK of severe storms for Sunday night over parts of eastern Arkansas, northwest Mississippi, and a small portion of Memphis & Shelby County. At this time heavy rain and gusty winds will be the main threats with storms.
TODAY: Mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers early in the day, winds will be out southeast at 5 to 10 mph, and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy for much of the day with rain and thunderstorms developing late night along with lows in the upper 50s.
MONDAY: Rain likely early then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs again in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, highs near 70, and lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be mostly sunny with afternoon highs near 60 and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 50s.
