Main clouds today day but rain & storms arrive tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -We could see a few spotty showers today but there will be more clouds than rain during the day. However, a cold front will bring chances of rain and thunderstorms after 9 pm tonight. Storms that develop on tonight could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a MARGINAL RISK of severe storms for Sunday night over parts of eastern Arkansas, northwest Mississippi, and a small portion of Memphis & Shelby County. At this time heavy rain and gusty winds will be the main threats with storms.