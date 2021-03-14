Memphis switches back to SignUpGenius for vaccine appointments

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Memphis has switched back to using SignUpGenius to schedule vaccine appointments.
City leaders admit the state’s appointment system, which they had been eager to use, simply didn’t work.
“It did not work,” Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said. “It did not work for many citizens, not all. Thousands actually did sign up. But it did not work for a lot of citizens and it did not work for our internal operations.”
Memphis Chief Operating Officer Doug McGowen said the city was eager to start using the state’s software system so people could sign up for their first and second doses at the same time.
It would also be easier to share vaccination information with the state.
“So that’s why we were earnest to move forward to this new system that would really improve the process for everyone,” said McGowen.
But almost immediately, several technical issues sprouted up, leaving many Shelby County citizens unable to schedule an appointment.
Some took to social media to complain about not being able to book a vaccine appointment on the website or through 901-222-SHOT.
City leaders said after working with the state to try to solve the problems, they decided to switch back to SignUpGenius.
“What we’ve decided is that what we’re doing is too important to risk any interruption in the flow,” McGowen said. “We’ve got 82,000 shots in arms. We have 39,000 appointments and opportunities for people to get shots next week. We could not interrupt that flow.”
McGowen said because the appointments people were trying to book were for next week, no one missed an opportunity.
Anyone who was able to schedule an appointment through the state’s system will still get their vaccine as scheduled.
All others though will need to schedule an appointment at Covid19.MemphisTN.gov.
Shelby County and Memphis citizens can continue to call 901-222-SHOT to schedule an appointment, as well.
The city said delays many experienced Friday, should be cleared up by Monday when the call center reaches its full staffing level.
McGowen said the call center was also bogged down after thousands of people called on Friday after not being able to book an appointment through the state’s website.
