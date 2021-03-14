Parts of I-240 shut down after shooting, police say

Police lights (Source: WWNY)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | March 13, 2021 at 6:51 PM CST - Updated March 13 at 7:07 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Parts of I-240 at Highway 385 in the westbound lanes are shut down after shots were fired Saturday evening, according to Memphis Police.

According to MPD, around 6:15 p.m. shots were fired on I-240 near State Route 385 striking one woman.

She is in non-critical condition, police said.

The interstate will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time as officers investigate what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story.

