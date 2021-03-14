Parts of I-240 shut down after shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Parts of I-240 at Highway 385 in the westbound lanes are shut down after shots were fired Saturday evening, according to Memphis Police.
According to MPD, around 6:15 p.m. shots were fired on I-240 near State Route 385 striking one woman.
She is in non-critical condition, police said.
The interstate will remain closed for an undetermined amount of time as officers investigate what led to the shooting.
This is a developing story.
WMC Action News 5 will continue to update this story as new information is released.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.