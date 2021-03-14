Rain & storms tonight and into early Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Mostly clouds with a few spotty showers possible this evening. A cold front will arrive tonight brining rain and thunderstorms after 9 pm. Storms that develop tonight could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has placed a MARGINAL RISK of severe storms for tonight over parts of eastern Arkansas, northwest Mississippi, and a small portion of west Tennessee which includes Memphis & Shelby County. At this time heavy rain and gusty winds will be the main threats with storms.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorms developing tonight with lows in the upper 50s and winds out of the southeast at 10-15 mph.
MONDAY: Rain likely early then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 70s and winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.
MONDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with lows in the mid 50s and winds from the southwest at 5-10 mph.
NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs again in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, some storms could be strong with highs near 70, and lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be partly sunny with afternoon highs near 60 and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows near 40.
NEXT WEEKEND: The weekend will feature partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the low 60s and overnight lows in the lower 40s.
