Rain & storms tonight and into early Monday

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs again in the lower 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, some storms could be strong with highs near 70, and lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be partly sunny with afternoon highs near 60 and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows near 40.