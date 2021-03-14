SCHD: Over 212K vaccine doses administered in Shelby Co.

“Please remember that children under the age of 16 cannot be vaccinated now, and there will not be a child’s vaccine until this Fall—at the earliest,” Strickland writes. “In Shelby County, there are roughly 712,000 people 16 years of age and older. So, 70 percent of that number would be 498,000. So, for us to hit the President’s goal, the realistic number for this summer is 498,000.”