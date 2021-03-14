SCHD: Over 212K vaccine doses administered in Shelby Co.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department reported 131 new COVID-19 cases Sunday. The county is nearing 90,000 cases since the start of the pandemic.
One additional death was reported. The county’s death toll is now at 1,539.
Shelby County has now administered more than 212,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
SCHD reports a total of 212,724 doses administered as of Friday morning.
Mayor Jim Strickland says the City of Memphis has a goal to vaccinate 700,000 people by May 31 in line with President Joe Biden’s goal, which the mayor admits will be a difficult hit in his weekly newsletter.
“Please remember that children under the age of 16 cannot be vaccinated now, and there will not be a child’s vaccine until this Fall—at the earliest,” Strickland writes. “In Shelby County, there are roughly 712,000 people 16 years of age and older. So, 70 percent of that number would be 498,000. So, for us to hit the President’s goal, the realistic number for this summer is 498,000.”
Vaccine distribution is now being led by the city, which state health leaders have applauded for how well the process is now going.
A state investigation into the health department’s handling of the vaccine is coming to a close. The Tennessee Department of Health will provide an update Monday.
Vaccine eligibility in Shelby County and Tennessee continues for those in phase 1C and 65 and older.
Shelby County vaccinations can now be scheduled through vaccinate.tn.gov or by calling 222-SHOT.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.