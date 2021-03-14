Tennessee woman will serve 9 years in federal prison for trafficking a minor in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Tennessee woman caught in Jackson for trafficking a minor has been sentenced to nine years in prison.
Tyra Latrice Clark, 22, and co-defendant Courtney Tremel Louie were actively involved with the sex trafficking of a minor they brought from Tennessee to Jackson, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Mississippi.
The minor was forced to perform commercial sex acts with men for money at various hotels in January, 2018.
The minor was rescued by Jackson police from a locked apartment on Bailey Avenue. Louie was sentenced in June, 2019 to over 11 years for his involvement.
Clark and Louie pleaded guilty in August of 2018. The FBI, Jackson Police Department, and the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office jointly investigated the case.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.