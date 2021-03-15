Affidavit: Woman pretending to be with Lowe’s corporate office accused of stealing from store

Coyoti Carter (Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | March 15, 2021 at 8:31 AM CDT - Updated March 15 at 8:31 AM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County deputies arrested a woman they say pretended to be a Lowe’s corporate employee to steal money from the store.

Coyoti Carter, 43, is charged with property theft.

According to the sheriff’s office, she falsely claimed to be a Lowe’s corporate employee and stole cash from a cashier March 7. She’s also suspected of the same crime at a Lowe’s in Olive Branch, Mississippi.

Deputies picked Carter up on an outstanding warrant March 11. She’s charged with theft of property between $2,500 and $10,000.

