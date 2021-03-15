Affidavit: Woman pretending to be with Lowe’s corporate office accused of stealing from store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County deputies arrested a woman they say pretended to be a Lowe’s corporate employee to steal money from the store.
Coyoti Carter, 43, is charged with property theft.
According to the sheriff’s office, she falsely claimed to be a Lowe’s corporate employee and stole cash from a cashier March 7. She’s also suspected of the same crime at a Lowe’s in Olive Branch, Mississippi.
Deputies picked Carter up on an outstanding warrant March 11. She’s charged with theft of property between $2,500 and $10,000.
