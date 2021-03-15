Applications open for Shelby County Board of Commissioners Summer Youth Program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s that time of year! The Shelby County Board of Commissioners Summer Youth Program is now accepting applications for students interested in gaining work experience.
The youth program works with companies that provide students the “opportunity to develop constructive work habits, valuable job skills, on-the-job training and the real-life insight into career options.” The program allows interns to work 37.5 hours a week for six weeks at $10 an hour.
Applications are available online at https://shelbycountytn.gov and must be submitted no later than Monday, April 5 at 4:30 p.m.
The board of commissioners says interns will have to provide a valid ID, social security card and a bank deposit slip.
Job locations will be assigned during orientation on June 21 at the Shelby County Administration Building.
