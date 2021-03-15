Best Life: Financial rules to reconsider in 2021

The first rule you can throw out, having a three-month emergency fund. The new target for most households is at least six months’ worth of expenses and more like 12 months if you’re self-employed. Maxing out your retirement contributions is another rule to forget. You shouldn’t sacrifice your ability to afford essentials, only contribute what your company matches. Also, pay down high-interest debt first. Paying with cash only is another money tip you don’t have to follow. Some credit cards perks can help you save money and protect your purchases You may have been told to check your credit report once a year, but experts say you might want to look at it monthly. The major credit bureaus are offering free weekly reports through April of 2021.