Best Life: What to put on your plate to help you eat healthier

Belief based, calorie counting, crash, detox, medical, fad, food specific, fasting and the list goes on. Everywhere you look someone is talking about diets and healthy eating, but what are some science-based strategies that can actually help you lose weight and avoid disease? First, include a little protein in every meal. This can help you balance your blood sugar and manage your weight. Next, get enough fiber. It can help improve cholesterol and lower your risk of heart disease, obesity, and type two diabetes. You should get about 25 to 30 grams a day from food, but most adults only get around half that. Don’t forget to incorporate a rainbow of foods on your plate.