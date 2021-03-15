Calm and dry now, but Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy with a light south wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a light south wind and afternoon highs in the mid 70s.
TUESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with a chance of rain & thunderstorms after midnight with a southeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows near 60.
THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. Some storms will have the potential to be strong to severe. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s with lows near 50. Rainfall amounts will average a half inch to an inch with higher amounts possible in some areas. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures near 60 and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s and lows in the lower 40s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
