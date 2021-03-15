Drying out for now; severe weather possible Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The rain has exited the Mid-South and we will see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s today with more clouds moving in tonight. The threat of severe will be possible on Wednesday so stay weather aware.
TODAY: Decreasing clouds and mild this afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 70s and winds out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the lower to mid 50s and winds from the southwest at 5-10 mph.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s and light southwesterly winds at 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Clouds will thicken up by Tuesday night and we may see a few showers or storms late Tuesday night with lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, some storms could be severe with the potential of storms containing damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes will be possible. High temperatures will be near 70 with lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 60 and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows near 40.
WEEKEND: The weekend will feature partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the low 60s and overnight lows in the lower 40s.
