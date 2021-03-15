Drying out for now; severe weather possible Wednesday

REST OF THE WEEK: Clouds will thicken up by Tuesday night and we may see a few showers or storms late Tuesday night with lows in the upper 50s. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms, some storms could be severe with the potential of storms containing damaging winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes will be possible. High temperatures will be near 70 with lows in the upper 40s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 60 and overnight lows in the mid 40s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows near 40.