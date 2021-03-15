‘Get My Payment’ tool to track stimulus checks now live on IRS website

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Americans now have a direct way to check if they’re eligible for $1,400 stimulus checks and when that money could be in their pockets.
The “Get My Payment” tool went live on the Internal Revenue Service’s website Sunday, reportedly a day ahead of schedule.
The website requires a Social Security number, as well as an address and zip code, in order to track the status of payments.
Once that information is provided, the IRS says a message containing payment status should appear. The site will also be able to tell eligibility for the checks, as well as if the payment has been processed.
The stimulus checks began being sent as early as Saturday, days after President Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill passed by Congress.
Much like previous stimulus payments, officials said those who provided bank information with the IRS will receive direct-deposit payments.
Others will have checks or debit cards mailed to them.
It is estimated that 85% of Americans will be eligible for the payments and the goal is to have millions of the payments disbursed in the next few weeks.
It’s the third set of stimulus checks being delivered to Americans since last spring.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
