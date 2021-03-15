Inside Memphis’ COVID-19 vaccine ‘war room’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Since taking over vaccinations from Shelby County last month, the City of Memphis has distributed more than 82,000 shots and counting.
But overseeing a massive operation like vaccine distribution requires a lot of planning and coordination.
Anytime the city faces an unexpected event, whether it’s the recent snowstorm or the George Floyd protests last summer, city leaders from different agencies gather at the city’s emergency operations center.
“This is basically our war room, as we like to call it,” said Memphis Fire Department Director Gina Sweat. “We are at war and it’s against COVID-19.”
Last month, the City of Memphis assumed responsibility for vaccinations after the Shelby County Health Department mismanaged thousands of doses.
Sweat and some of her top lieutenants were brought in to help coordinate the city’s response.
“The main thing when you’re trying to lead a mission or anything is to make sure everybody’s on the same page,” said Sweat.
To do that, they monitor vaccination information in real-time and manage inventory and logistics.
They also keep a close eye on the vaccination sites across the city through video cameras.
“We have cameras out there at all of our sites so that we can monitor in real-time,” said Doug McGowen, the chief operating officer for the City of Memphis. “How is the line moving? Do we need some additional staff?”
McGowen says the coordination is why the average wait time for a vaccine is under 15 minutes.
But even with all the sophisticated technology, things aren’t perfect, as the city found out Friday when the transition to the state’s vaccine appointment system didn’t go as expected, leaving thousands unable to sign-up.
The city quickly switched back to the old system.
“We’re used to adapting on the fly to whatever the situation before us is. That’s kind of how we operate,” said Sweat.
“I want to thank this entire team that works down here, who are working tirelessly, almost 24 hours a day seven days a week,” Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said while visiting the operations center on Saturday.
It’s a mission they didn’t expect to receive, but also one they’re determined to win.
