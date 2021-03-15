Man arrested for driving recklessly with infant, weapons in vehicle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is facing jail time after he was seen driving recklessly with an infant on board and several guns inside the vehicle.
Arrest records show 22-year-old Dy’Aundre Bolton has been charged with reckless driving and non-violent child abuse and neglect.
According to an affidavit, this all happened Sunday evening when Memphis police responded to a weapon law violation on Belz Boulevard. Dispatch also reported an estimated 100 ATVs driving recklessly on East Parkway and Lamar Avenue.
While responding to the ATV incident, Memphis police say a red Mazda drove by with one of the passengers waving an assault-style rifle and a semiautomatic pistol with an extended magazine outside the window.
Officers say the vehicle ran through several lights while weaving in and out of traffic and, at one point, was driving on the wrong side of the road.
A detective was able to follow the vehicle in an unmarked car. Memphis Police Department also dispatched aviation to follow as well.
The vehicle was eventually stopped where officers identified Bolton and three other passengers, one being an infant.
The affidavit says there were eight guns in the car along with a large bag of .22 caliber bullets.
Officers report that Bolton said all of the firearms belonged to him and was taken into custody.
