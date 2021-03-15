Memphis business steps up to pay utility bills for 29 families

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis law firm is stepping up to help its neighbors dealing with the impact of the pandemic and recent winter blast.
Reaves Law Firm in Whitehaven recently donated more than $9,200 to pay utility bills for 29 families in the neighborhood. The donation was made through MLGW’s Gift of Comfort program.
“I’m proud to be one of the first businesses in Greater Memphis to give to the Gift of Comfort program, especially to benefit residents in Whitehaven,” said Henry Reaves III, founder of Reaves Law Firm. “I will continue to invest in the city with a major focus on the Whitehaven area where I was raised and operate my practice.”
Loretta Gilliam is one of the Memphians impacted by the gift.
“It looks like I was selected by an angel,” she said. “That’s what brought tears to my eyes. I’m so grateful.”
Through the Gift of Comfort program, any business or group can make a donation and earmark it for a certain zip code, area or specific family.
“I hope that fellow Memphians come together to assist those in need through the Gift of Comfort to help our neighbors, especially during these winter months,” said Reaves.
To make a donation, visit mlgw.com/giftofcomfort. For a corporate or larger donation, call MLGW’s Corporate Social Responsibility at 528-4820.
